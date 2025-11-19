This homecoming king and queen with Down Syndrome will melt your heart

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two students with Down Syndrome were crowned Homecoming King and Queen at North Hall High School in Hall County during the school’s recent celebrations.

Emma Clark and Cohen Echols, both seniors, were chosen by their classmates to receive the honor at the Trojans’ homecoming game and dance.

Emma Clark, a cheerleader, and Cohen Echols, the football team manager, are celebrated figures at their school.

“I’m the queen. I’m a senior. It’s really fun!” Emma Clark told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

“I loved it! So, yes!” Echols shared his enthusiasm after being crowned king.

Their mothers, Dixie Clark and Shelly Echols, were moved by the event.

“It was amazing,” said Dixie Clark. “Their whole lives, we’ve worked for them to be included and have friends. And for that to happen, the students to vote for them to be queen and king.”

Principal Billy Wells highlighted the school’s inclusive environment, stating, “For our kids to nominate them and for them to be selected is an amazing thing.”

The coronation of Emma Clark and Cohen Echols was a significant moment for their families, who were brought to tears as they witnessed their children take the throne.

The event underscored the school’s commitment to inclusivity and community spirit.

The two seniors are among the most popular students at North Hall High School, known for their positive presence and involvement in school activities.

Emma Clark expressed her love for the school community, saying, “It’s really cool. I just love being here.”

Cohen Echols echoed her sentiments, stating, “I liked it! It was fun!”

