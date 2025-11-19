2 teachers at same Gwinnett County middle school charged with hitting, grabbing students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One middle school is at the center of two investigations after police arrested two teachers accused of taking discipline too far.

Afshan Qureshi, 50 years old, is accused of slapping a Creekland Middle School student with “an open hand around the upper back and shoulder” Oct. 1.

A little more than a month later, Gwinnett school police charged 38-year-old Tony Reid for allegedly “grabbing the arm of the victim” Nov. 7.

Now former teachers, they each face misdemeanor simple battery charges and are out of jail on bond with conditions.

“I know I wouldn’t want someone hitting my child,” said parent Brittany Bowen.

The Creekland principal wrote in a letter to parents, “As soon as we learned of both these situations, both individuals were immediately removed from their classrooms. Internal investigations began right away followed by criminal investigations.”

The principal said it is an active investigation, so she could not go into further details.

Parents acknowledged the pressure teachers face with classroom behavior but said children need to be protected.

“There’s two sides to a story - the teacher’s position. You’ve got to have some restraint,” parent Randy Luther said.

