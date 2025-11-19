Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star accused of stealing furniture from Atlanta condo

ATLANTA — A former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star was arrested Wednesday in connection with a larceny case.

According to Atlanta police, officers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport arrested Mia Fields-Thornton, who was wanted on a city of Atlanta warrant related to a larceny case.

The arrest occurred after officers responded to a call from the Customs and Border Protection office at the airport.

Fields-Thornton was identified as having an active warrant for her arrest, which was connected to an alleged furniture theft.

According to an incident report, the former Bravo star abruptly moved out of a condo in Atlanta on Oct. 28, taking furniture and a TV valued at more than $11,000.

The property manager said Fields-Thornton left the property without notifying anyone, taking furniture and a TV that belonged to the owner.

The furniture was not supposed to be taken by the tenants, as it belonged to her client, according to the property manager.

According to People magazine, Fields-Thornton announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Potomax after four seasons, stating she is stepping back to focus on her family and a new phase in her life.

