Some snow essentials in short supply at some metro Atlanta hardware stores

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The True Value truck arrived at Howard Brothers hardware in Hall County Thursday, but it wasn’t carrying everything the store needed.

“I should be getting some in tomorrow, maybe this afternoon. It depends,” manager Andrew Youngblood said.

“You’re going to need them?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“Oh, yeah,” he said.

One of the items lacking: snow shovels. The store currently carries every other kind, but not what always works best with three inches or more of snow on the way.

They received a load of generators, and they have plenty of kerosene to run them.

This is what local physician Basil Schaheen was taking home right before he heads off to a very long shift at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

“Generally 24 hour shifts for a few days, we’ll work Friday through Monday,” Schaheen said.

Youngblood says certain items are in short supply not only in the stores but in the warehouse. Ice melt often goes first.

“They supply a lot of stores, and those things go fast when you get a scare like this with the weather. These items can disappear real quick,” Youngblood said.

