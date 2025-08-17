Officials warn about offers from unlicensed pest control companies

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about unlicensed pest control companies operating in the state, following a surge in reports of schemes.

The agency’s Pest Control Division has noted an increase in incidents where individuals posing as pest control operators solicit business door-to-door without proper certification. This year alone, there have been 175 violations reported.

“Hiring a licensed pest control company isn’t just a matter of legality—it’s a matter of safety,” said Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner in a statement. “Unlicensed operators likely do not have the proper training or oversight to safely handle chemicals or pests, and we encourage all Georgians to ask for proof of licensure from any individual soliciting pest control services door-to-door.”

Residents like Tara Gannon from Gainesville have encountered these schemes firsthand. She recounted an experience where a supposed pest control worker could not provide a valid license card, raising her suspicions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ron Combs, owner of Combs Pest Control, expressed concern over the growing issue, noting that unlicensed operators could pose significant risks to homeowners. “They could contaminate your kids, your pets, your animals,” Combs told Channel 2’s Cory James.

The state advises residents to request to see a pest control license, which should be green and white with the individual’s name, company name, and license number.

Combs emphasized the importance of regulation in the industry, stating, “We bust our tails to stay in this industry and take better care of our customers. These folks are not doing that.”

Unlicensed pest control operators in Georgia face fines of up to $10,000. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to state officials on the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture’s website.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group