Officers escort fawn off road: ‘No citations were issued’

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Three officers with Oakwood Police Department helped a wayward fawn get safely off of a road.

In a June 4 social media post, Oakwook PD said that the baby deer "apparently missed the memo about using designated crossing areas."

Oakwood PD said the officers took part in a "a gentle relocation effort," moving the fawn to a nearby field.

"No citations were issued, although the deer was given a verbal warning about jaywalking and reminded to stay off the asphalt until it earns its driver’s license," the police department said.

What to do if you find a fawn

So what should you do if you find a fawn that appears to be alone?

Typically, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, encourages the general public to leave baby wildlife in their natural habitat.

Even fawns that appear to be “abandoned” may not be. Often, in the case of white-tail deer, the parent may be near and within hearing distance, even if you can’t see them, said Ben McCullar, wildlife biologist and program manager of the Georgia DNR WRD Urban Wildlife Program.

Immediately move away from the wild animal and leave it exactly as they found it for 24 to 48 hours. If the animal is still there after this time, reach out to a local WRD office for guidance.

And don’t take the baby deer home with you. It’s against Georgia law for people to harbor most wildlife without a permit.

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