Northeast Georgia Health System not accepting United Healthcare plans amid negotiation delays

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Northeast Georgia Health System, which operates several hospitals and clinics, is not currently taking insurance coverage from United Healthcare.

The insurance company, which also owns pharmacy benefits company OptumRX, has been negotiating with the health system over billing agreements for 2026.

According to NGHS, "Despite our best efforts to restore the relationship between Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) and United Healthcare (United), United is refusing to work with any urgency toward reaching a new agreement."

The health system said they wanted to be transparent with patients to keep them informed about open enrollment for the fall.

The health system said this means they will not be in network with United for the 2026 plan year, including for Medicare Advantage plans and other commercial health insurance offerings.

United Healthcare is reportedly the largest health insurance provider in the country, with more than one million patients in Georgia.

