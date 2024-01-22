Norcross woman arrested after being found with nearly $30,000 worth of meth, cocaine and fentanyl

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross woman was arrested after officials say she was found with thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.
Hall deputies said 36-year-old Heather Hill of Norcross was arrested and found with illegal drugs valued at $28,510.
Hill was arrested at her home on Tascosa Drive in Flowery Branch after deputies found her in possession of a methamphetamine mixture.
Less than a gram of fentanyl, less than a gram of cocaine, marijuana and two alprazolam pills were seized, according to deputies.
Hill has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of a schedule IV drug (alprazolam)
- Possession of marijuana
- All charges are felony charges with the exception of the marijuana possession charge.
- Hill remains in Hall County Jail with no bond.
