Norcross woman arrested after being found with nearly $30,000 worth of meth, cocaine and fentanyl

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Heather Renee Hill

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross woman was arrested after officials say she was found with thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

Hall deputies said 36-year-old Heather Hill of Norcross was arrested and found with illegal drugs valued at $28,510.

Hill was arrested at her home on Tascosa Drive in Flowery Branch after deputies found her in possession of a methamphetamine mixture.

Less than a gram of fentanyl, less than a gram of cocaine, marijuana and two alprazolam pills were seized, according to deputies.

Hill has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule IV drug (alprazolam)
  • Possession of marijuana
  • All charges are felony charges with the exception of the marijuana possession charge.
  • Hill remains in Hall County Jail with no bond.

