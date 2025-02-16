Murder suspect from South Carolina arrested in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of committing murder in South Carolina was caught in metro Atlanta earlier this week, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

On Thursday, 43-year-old William Barney Drummond was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.

When approached by police, Drummond was found in possession of a gun, along with other weapons, narcotics and counterfeit cash.

Law enforcement officials say they believe Drummond fled to Gainesville after committing the murder. Officials say they tracked him to Queen City Parkway, where he was walking along the roadway.

Drummond is currently in the Hall County Jail awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

