Metro Atlanta transport company commits $300,000 to build playground at hospital

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Atlanta-based transport company Norfolk Southern gave $300,000 to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville to help build a new playground for pediatric patients.

According to an announcement from Northeast Georgia Health System, the rail company donated the $300,000 so the hospital could have a new outdoor therapeutic playground for young patients.

Speaking about the company’s trains and the work they perform across the country, Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George said he hopes people see more than just the locomotive.

“We hope those trains are a reminder of our long-term commitment to supporting a thriving community and serving as a beacon of sustainable, reliable transport. This new playground is a reflection of that commitment—an investment in the well-being of families in this region and a tribute to the incredible, life-saving work being done every day at NGMC Gainesville," George said in a statement.

After being open for 12 years, NGMC Gainesville closed their previous pediatric playground due to age.

The previous playground was built with funds from the Jim, Greg & Steve Syfan Family Foundation.

Now, Syfan Logistics is contributing to the new playground alongside Norfolk Southern, adding another $100,000 to the development’s funding.

John Kueven, president of NGMC Gainesville and the Northeast Georgia Health System COO, said the contributions will help them create a safe and fun play area for pediatric patients.

“Being stuck inside, in a hospital bed, can be challenging for our young patients,” Gentry Hunt, MSN, director of Pediatric Services at NGMC, said. “The playground was often the highlight of their stay with us – getting outside in the sunshine and fresh air – so we’re excited we’ll be able to offer that joy to them again.”

The rebuilding project is still seeking additional donations to fund construction. For those interested in donating, head online here.

