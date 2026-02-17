Metro Atlanta man taken to jail after trying to strangle woman, hitting her in face

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man is facing charges under the Georgia Family Violence Act after allegedly trying to strange a woman.

Terry Edwin Burdette, 58 of Braselton, remains at the Hall County Jail following his arrest from a Feb. 13 domestic incident where he tried to strangle a woman after an argument and punched her in the face.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home on Trellis Way just before 5 p.m. on the 13th.

When they got to the home, they spoke to the female victim, who told investigators that she and Burdette had argued, causing him to get angry.

TRENDING STORIES:

Burdette is accused of holding her down and trying to strangle her, as well as hitting her in the face with his fist.

When the woman tried to leave the home, Burdette physically stopped her from leaving.

Deputies said the victim told them she and Burdette were living in the home with other family members.

After deputies interviewed the victim, she was taken to a hospital for assessment of her injuries and Burdette was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery under the FVA.

Burdette remains in custody with a $44,600 bond, jail records show.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group