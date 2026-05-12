Metro Atlanta animal shelter adjusts hours for cleanup from parvovirus outbreak

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — People planning to go to the Hall County Animal Shelter Tuesday morning may have had their plans delayed.

Normally, the animal shelter opens at 9 a.m., but on Tuesday, that changed.

The facility changed the schedule to open at noon so it could deep clean the building after multiple cases of parvovirus were confirmed.

County officials announced the delayed opening on Monday evening.

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“Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our animals, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the outbreak,” Hall County Animal Services Director Trey Garcia said in a statement. “All of the infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined, and we are taking every precaution to ensure our facility is thoroughly disinfected.”

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The county said the animal shelter has taken measures for prevention and quarantine and has tested the dogs exposed to the virus to ensure they are not at risk of infection.

“Since we take in so many animals from a variety of situations, there is always a greater chance of illness and disease – the bulk of our intakes have no prior veterinary care,” Garcia said.

Officials said parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease among animals that causes vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

It is a common occurrence in open-admission animal welfare facilities, like the Hall County Animal Shelter, due to how the facilities operate, according to the county.

Following its opening at noon, the shelter said it will continue regular operations while strict protocols stay in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

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