Mayor, chapter president sign Atlanta firefighters’ union contract

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters union and City of Atlanta officially signed a collective bargaining agreement on Monday night.

The signing by IAFF President Alvin Rashaud and Mayor Andre Dickens ended a months-long tense back-and-forth over the union’s new contract with the city.

Channel 2 Action News has covered how the union sued the City of Atlanta while waiting for the stalled contract to get the mayor’s signature.

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Now, both parties are in agreement and the deal’s ink has dried.

“Today is a historic moment for the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. I am proud to sign the first Collective Bargaining Agreement alongside IAFF Local 134 President Alvin Rashaud,” Dickens said in a statement. “Our Administration has made historic investments in AFRD personnel and infrastructure — including new fire stations, new fire engines, upgraded equipment, housing for recruits, pay raises, and the opening of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. That facility includes a new burn building, training fire station, driving course, and other 21st-century tools our firefighters deserve.”

Along with the statement from the mayor’s office, union representatives said the signing represented “what can happen when firefighters stand together with unity, professionalism and purpose.”

The IAFF Local 134 union chapter thanked national and local organization members for their work to help get to this point.

It was unclear if the signing meant the lawsuit filed by the union was moot, or if the organization would need to go back to court to formally have the case dismissed.

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