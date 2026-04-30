Metro area school districts are feeling pain at the pump. How one district is saving money

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Topping off the tank of a school bus has triggered some pain at the pump.

“It has ‘always’ been the largest item in the budget. However, it’s more so now than ever,” said Clay Hobbs, the director of Transportation for Hall County Schools.

His new budget requires $3.4 million just for fuel. That’s almost half of the total district transportation budget.

The school system gets a discount on diesel — they pay market price rather than retail — but the current cost, and the world events that are causing them, can wreak havoc on a balance sheet.

That’s why the district said it is grateful for the dozens of propane-powered school buses.

Nailah Francois loves driving them.

“No one is choking from any fumes. It’s great for the students,” Nailah said.

It’s also great for Clay Hobbs’ budget. The cost of propane has been holding steady.

You can’t say that about diesel.

“The ‘most’ volatile, the highest spikes that I’ve ever seen,” Hobbs said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group