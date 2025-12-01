Man drove over 100 mph in stolen SUV, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hampton man was arrested after leading Hall County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen SUV on Interstate 985 Thursday morning.

Authorities said Raphel Isiah Collins, 30, was driving a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe at speeds of 106 mph, weaving through traffic and using the emergency lane to overtake vehicles. Deputies attempted to stop him near Exit 12, but he continued to flee, eventually exiting the interstate at Mundy Mill Road where he was apprehended.

The pursuit began around 9:15 a.m. when a deputy conducting speed enforcement near Exit 8/Friendship Road spotted the SUV speeding northbound, the sheriff’s office said. Collins ignored the deputy’s attempts to stop him, even after deflating a tire by hitting a curb.

After exiting at Mundy Mill Road and running a red light, Collins abandoned the SUV and ran off, according to the arrest report. Deputies, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, caught up with him and arrested him in the 3400 block of Mundy Mill Road.

Deputies said they found about 1 gram of methamphetamine and less than 1 gram of fentanyl on Collins during the arrest. The SUV had been reported stolen in Fulton County.

Collins faces multiple charges including felony fleeing, theft by receiving, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer. He also received citations for various traffic offenses such as speeding and reckless driving.

Collins is currently held at Hall County Jail on an $18,430 bond, awaiting further legal proceedings. The Georgia State Patrol has also charged him with additional traffic offenses.

