Man crashes into embankment while driving under the influence during chase, Hall deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 26-year-old in Hall County is facing a litany of drug charges after crashing into an embankment during a chase.

Just after 3 a.m., deputies said 26-year-old Robert Carlos Yebra of Gainesville was seen driving on Winder Highway at Valley Creek Drive while driving under the influence.

Deputies attempted to pull him over and at that point he accelerated into the opposite lane of traffic until he veered down an embankment, which caused the car to roll.

Yebra received minor injuries but a passenger in his car was more significantly injured, according to deputies.

The passenger was not identified.

The driver, later determined to be Yebra, failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights and siren, continuing westbound on Winder Highway and turning left onto Cedar Ridge Drive.

Yebra was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended/revoked license and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer. The Georgia State Patrol has filed additional felony charges in the incident.

Yebra was transported to the Hall County Jail with no bond.

