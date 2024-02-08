Child, deputy injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-285, Cobb County police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — One person was arrested following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 285 in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday at 11:51 p.m., Cobb County officers were called to an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-285 southbound, just south of Paces Ferry Road.

According to police, a white 2017 Porsche Panamera, driven by Cedric J. Curne, 42, of Atlanta, collided with the back of a 2010 Hyundai Sante Fe driven by Elias J. Poulakis,54, of Sharpsburg.

A silver 2024 Hyundai Tucson was driven by Aaron S. Morriss, 30, of Mableton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morriss reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the Porsche that was stopped, causing a collision with the inside wall and coming to a stop on the left side of I-285.

At the same time, a 2021 Ford F-150 Fulton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, driven by a deputy, collided with the back of the Porsche, officials said.

Police said the Ford continued south, crashing into the Hyundai Tuscon before stopping on the left side of I-285.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Morriss and his child were taken to Wellstar Kennestone with minor injuries.

The deputy driving the FCSO truck had a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The deputy, whose age and identity were not released was also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Curne was arrested and charged with following too closely, DUI less safe, failure to remove vehicle after accident on expressway and serious injury by vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County investigators at 770-499-3987.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hollywood stars return to Atlanta for 12th annual SCAD TVfest

©2023 Cox Media Group