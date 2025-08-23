Man accused of fraudulently using business account to spend $120K at auto parts stores

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Jake Dattilo, a 32-year-old Buford resident, was arrested for allegedly committing fraud at multiple Napa Auto Parts stores in north Georgia.

Oakwood Police Department said Dattilo posed as a United Rentals employee to buy merchandise using the company’s business accounts, resulting in about $120,000 in fraudulent transactions.

The investigation began on Aug. 8, when officers responded to a fraud case at the Napa Auto Parts store on Mundy Mill Road.

The store manager reported that Dattilo had been committing fraud at several Napa locations.

Authorities received information Tuesday that Dattilo was heading to the Oakwood Napa store to continue his fraudulent activities.

Surveillance was conducted, and Dattilo was followed to a Gainesville Napa store where he obtained more merchandise fraudulently, police said.

The Gainesville Police Department collaborated with officers to arrest Dattilo as he left the store.

The case remains active, with more charges pending against Dattilo.

