Man accused of impersonating FEMA agent tells Ga. officers he ‘outranks them’ during investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he was pretending to be a federal agent.

Oakwood police said Sean Lehner was taken into custody this week after a week-long investigation revealed that he was impersonating a federal agent.

On Dec. 1 at 7:38 p.m., officers received reports of a crash on Mundy Mill Road at Mundy Mill Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who they identified as Lehner, standing at the scene.

According to the investigation, Lehner told officers that he was a federal agent with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that he outranked them. Officers noted that Lehner aggressively approached them, hindering their investigation.

Officers later found out that one of the drivers involved in the accident was his daughter.

Authorities added that Lehner’s vehicle, a white Ford F-350 with red lights visible and a FEMA decal, was at the scene.

When officers contacted FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security regarding Lehner’s credentials, they confirmed that he was not affiliated with their agencies.

Police obtained search warrants for Lehner’s home and vehicle. He was taken into custody and charged with impersonating a public officer.

FEMA and DHA have taken over the investigation.

