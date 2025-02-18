High school basketball player in ICU after car crash in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved high school basketball player is fighting for his life after a car accident.

Hall County deputies said 17-year-old Isaac Randolph was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler on Sunday morning with 16-year-old Kymani Hester and 17-year-old Chasen Jones along Ledan Road.

According to officials, Randolph was traveling northbound in the left-hand curve just before Southers Road. There was a dense fog in the area, and HCSO said that’s when Randolph lost control of the Jeep in the curve. The Jeep crossed over the southbound lane of Ledan Road, hitting a ditch, and then flipping.

Hester and Jones both sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville for treatment.

Randolph was not injured. Hester’s current condition was not released.

In a shared media post, East Hall High School Athletics said Jones, affectionately known as “The Beast”, is currently in ICU and on a ventilator.

A GoFundMe created for Jones says he has been a member of the East Hall Community since age 5 and began his journey as a White Sulphur Panther.

Loved ones say the donations will go towards medical expenses and other needs for Jones’ road to recovery.

If you would like to contribute click here.

The driver was not charged.

