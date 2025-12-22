Hall County’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program turns Christmas trees into mulch free

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County residents can discard live Christmas trees free of charge until Jan. 5 as part of the “Bring One for the Chipper” recycling program.

The program is overseen by Hall County Assistant Solid Waste Superintendent Bobby Purdum, who said, “This initiative serves as a way to turn discarded Christmas trees into a great resource for County residents.”

Trees must be undecorated for disposal, and artificial trees are not accepted. The trees will be recycled into mulch that is available free of charge to Hall County residents at the Hall County Landfill.

Hall County has 12 compactor sites and a recycling center that will accept live trees. Residents can also recycle unwanted cardboard boxes collected during the holidays.

Purdum said, “There’s no better way to end the holiday season than by doing your part to recycle. It’s important to both our citizens and community.”

Free mulch may be picked up from the Hall County Landfill at 1700 Oakbrook Drive in Gainesville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find the nearest compactor site, residents can visit hallcounty.org.

For questions or more information, residents can contact Resource Recovery at 770-535-8284.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group