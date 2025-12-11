Hall County school board approves funds for new stadium lights at 4 high schools

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Board of Education approved spending of more than $1 million to pay for new stadium lights at four of the county’s high schools.

ESPLOST funds will be used to put in new LED field lighting at three high school stadiums and one of the district’s softball fields.

According to board documents, the almost $1.19 million will be split between the following locations:

Cherokee Bluff HS: $175,000 Softball Field Lighting

$175,000 Softball Field Lighting East Hall HS: $325,000 Stadium Field Lighting

$325,000 Stadium Field Lighting Johnson HS: $335,000 Stadium Field Lighting

$335,000 Stadium Field Lighting West Hall HS: $350,000 Stadium Field Lighting

