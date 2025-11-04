Hall County offering $1,000 reward to find whoever pulled a gun during football game confrontation

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Hall County authorities are now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who pulled a handgun during a confrontation with high school football players last week.

The incident occurred after a game involving the Cedar Shoals High School team, prompting a police search for the individuals involved.

The reward aims to encourage public assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies said two people wearing hoodies and with their faces covered followed the Cedar Shoals team after a game at Flowery Branch High School.

The unknown individuals made threats in a parking lot near the team’s locker area.

One of them pulled out a gun after coaches stepped in, then ran off when he saw a police officer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (770) 503-3232 or via email at intelrequest@hallcounty.org.

