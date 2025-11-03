Deputies search for suspect who pulled a gun on players at Hall County high school football game

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a person pulled a handgun following a high school football game on Thursday night, October 30, at Flowery Branch High School.

The altercation happened after two unidentified people, wearing black hoodies and covering their faces, followed the Cedar Shoals High School football team from the field to its locker area. The confrontation escalated near the locker area in a parking lot, where the people argued with and threatened members of the Cedar Shoals team.

Coaches from Cedar Shoals intervened to diffuse the situation and attempted to persuade the agitators to leave. However, one of the people pulled a handgun, prompting an Athens-Clarke County School Police Officer to approach, which caused the suspects to run away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A K9 team from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. In response to the incident, law enforcement increased its presence at Flowery Branch High School the following day, Oct. 31.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and is seeking information from the public regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (770) 503-3232 or via email at intelrequest@hallcounty.org.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group