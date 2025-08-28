Hall County man dies in apparent drowning in Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old Gainesville man was found in Lake Lanier early Thursday morning, presumed drowned, according to authorities.

Brent James Williams,66, of Gainesville, was reported missing by his tenant after he failed to return from his routine evening swim on Wednesday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, along with marine crews from Hall County Fire Rescue and the Gainesville Fire Department, conducted the search for Williams.

According to deputies, Williams was last seen near a private dock at Sportsman Club Drive around 7 p.m., and his belongings were found there by his tenant.

The Hall County Fire Rescue Marine Rescue team used an underwater drone to locate Williams’ body around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, about 10 feet from the dock and 12 feet underwater.

Hall County officials said there is no foul play suspected in Williams’ death, and his body has been sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Williams’ next of kin has been notified of his death.

