Hall County

Hall County man arrested for threatening driver who passed him on the interstate, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Preston Sweatman (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police say a metro Atlanta man pulled a gun on another driver who passed him on the interstate.

Flowery Branch police say that last week a man called to report a road rage incident.

The victim said that he passed a white pickup truck on I-985 southbound. The truck driver became angry and started tailgating the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the victim got off on Phil Niekro Blvd. and pulled into a gas station parking, the other driver followed him.

Police say the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Preston Sweatman of Buford, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim before driving away.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators watched video footage from the area and got arrest warrants to charge Sweatman with aggravated assault.

He was arrested on Feb. 7 and has since been released from the Hall County Jail, according to jail records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 teen shot, 1 teen stabbed after basketball game at high school in East Point, police say Police say one teen was shot and another was stabbed after a basketball game at Tri-Cities High School.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read