Hall County

Hall County man arrested for drug trafficking, having child at home while selling drugs

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Hall County man arrested for drug trafficking, having child at home while selling drugs
By WSBTV.com News Staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in Oakwood after an ongoing drug investigation.

Matthew Nazir Lott, 20, was under investigation by members of the HCSO Special Investigation Unit.

On Monday, agents carried out a search warrant at his apartment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During their search, the sheriff’s office said they seized nearly $8,000 worth of drugs, including 36 grams of fentanyl, a set of scales, 1.9 grams of cocaine and 19.7 grams of MDMA.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to his drug charges, Lott faces a reckless conduct charge for having a child at home where he was selling drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Lott faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Reckless conduct (having a child in the residence where drugs were being sold)

The sheriff’s office said Lott is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read