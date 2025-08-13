Hall County man arrested for drug trafficking, having child at home while selling drugs

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in Oakwood after an ongoing drug investigation.

Matthew Nazir Lott, 20, was under investigation by members of the HCSO Special Investigation Unit.

On Monday, agents carried out a search warrant at his apartment.

During their search, the sheriff’s office said they seized nearly $8,000 worth of drugs, including 36 grams of fentanyl, a set of scales, 1.9 grams of cocaine and 19.7 grams of MDMA.

In addition to his drug charges, Lott faces a reckless conduct charge for having a child at home where he was selling drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Lott faces the following charges:

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

Reckless conduct (having a child in the residence where drugs were being sold)

The sheriff’s office said Lott is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

