Hall County commission debating 180-day data center moratorium

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — At a recent meeting, the Hall County Board of Commissioners discussed a potential 180-day moratorium on new data centers in the county.

The county commission wants to make time to make adjustments, if needed, to the county’s development code regarding industrial permitting and data center developments.

If the proposed moratorium is approved by commissioners, the submission of applications for rezoning or construction permits for data centers in Hall County would be put on hold for six months.

During the moratorium, county staff would examine regulations for potential restrictions on the developments and how they could impact county services, infrastructure and residents more broadly.

The moratorium would apply to properties that are authorized for high-density residential and/or planned developments or that need a special use permit to build a data center.

A vote on the measure is expected for Thursday at the commission’s next meeting.

