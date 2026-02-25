Oakwood officials confirm $68 million purchase of facility for new ICE detention center

OAKWOOD, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security purchased property to build a new detention facility in Hall County last week.

Reviewing documents shared by Oakwood city officials about the purchase on Tuesday morning, Channel 2 Action News learned the facility sold to DHS for more than $68 million.

Oakwood officials estimate the tax revenue loss from the purchase to create more a than $771,000 decrease in ad valorem collections.

According to the warranty deed from Feb. 18, DHS purchased the Atlanta Highway property from CRP/AI Oakwood Owner, LLC.

In response to questions about the purchase from Channel 2 Action News, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement clarified that the buildings and properties being purchased for use as detention facilities “are not warehouses.”

“These will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards,” ICE said in a statement.

The agency said the process includes community impact studies and rigorous due diligence processes to ensure there is no hardship for local utilities or infrastructure before the purchase.

ICE said the development of the detention facility in Hall County is expected to bring 1,520 jobs to the area and more than $34.3 million in tax revenue, in addition to adding $159.2 million to the gross domestic product.

"These economic benefits don’t even take into account that removing criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers. ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members and more," an ICE spokesperson said. “70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities.”

As Channel 2 Action News has reported, this is one of two facilities in Georgia that are moving ahead with development for use as ICE facilities.

The City of Social Circle will also be the site of a facility, though one designated as a “mega center” by DHS.

