City officials address potential ICE facility in north metro Atlanta area

OAKWOOD, Ga. — The City of Oakwood is the location of another potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility to be built in Georgia, but city officials say the federal government has been silent.

Earlier this month, Oakwood leaders said they were contacted by national news agencies about being on a list of proposed locations for new ICE facilities, but not federal officials.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the City of Social Circle went through a similar process, though the Walton County location is further along in the process, with a site selected and in escrow.

For Oakwood, officials said they had not been contacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE or any other federal agency about building a detention facility in the city limits.

Saying that the city is “aware of the potential infrastructure impacts such a facility could have,” Oakwood said they would promptly notify the public if it was approached by a government agency about building a detention facility.

In the meantime, Oakwood officials directed concerned parties to contact their federal lawmakers, such as Sens. Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Reps. Andrew Clyde and Rich McCormick.

Unlike Social Circle officials, Oakwood’s government leaders did share what their position was in terms of being for or against a potential facility being built in the city.

