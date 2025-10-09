Hall County breaks ground on new library, replacing one that closed in 2011

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Government and the Hall County Library System broke ground on the new East Hall Library on Wednesday at the East Hall Community Center in Gainesville.

The new library will add approximately 9,300 square feet to the community center, providing much-needed resources and services to the East Hall community.

“We have been working on this project for the last several years, so it is exciting to finally be at the point where we are ready to start construction,” said Brent Holloway, Director of Parks and Community Services.

The library will feature thousands of books, high-speed internet, ample public computers, a makerspace, a podcast studio, study rooms, program space, and dedicated areas for children and teens.

The former East Hall Library closed in 2011 due to budget cuts following the 2008 recession, leaving a gap in public services for the area.

“The citizens in this area of the County have needed a public space with these types of amenities for a long time,” said Lisa MacKinney, Hall County Library System Director.

The project has a total budget of approximately $4.7 million, with $3 million funded by a state grant from the Georgia Public Library Service and $1.7 million from the SPLOST VIII program.

The expected completion date for the library is late fall 2026, although potential construction delays could affect that projected timeline.

