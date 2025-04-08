Hall County allows free tire disposal for 2 days at county landfill

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Attention Hall County residents, if you have some old tires lying around your property, the county has a free way for you to dispose of them.

Tire Amnesty Days gives people in Hall County the option to dispose of their junk tires at the county landfill in Gainesville at no charge.

It happens on Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18.

A grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division covers all costs, allowing residents to dispose of up to 10 tires for free.

“Tire Amnesty Days are an excellent way for our citizens to legally and safely dispose of old tires,” Hall County Solid Waste Superintendent Nathan Smith said. “This program also helps keep our roadways safe by keeping tires from being left behind on the side of the road or in other various locations around the County.”

Tires need to be 20 inches or less in diameter and cannot be attached to a wheel.

Tractor-trailer, farm, and agricultural tires will not be accepted.

Vehicles with more than 10 tires will be charged for overages.

