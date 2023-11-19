Hall County adds new high-tech fire trucks to fleet

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County announced it has added eight new fire engines to upgrade its “once-aging fleet.”

The new engines will be spread across different parts of southern Hall County.

These additions are part of a multi-year plan to replace and upgrade the fleet.

Stations 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12 and 14 will each receive new trucks.

“We’re very excited to have completed the update of our sixteen-engine fleet with the release of these trucks,” Interim Fire Chief Jerry Smith said. “Finalizing the replacement of our outdated fleet ensures Hall County Fire Rescue maintains the highest levels of service to our community.”

Fire officials said these upgrades will reduce maintenance cost on some of the older engines.

The new trucks will have more life-saving equipment and other new technologies.

“Emergency services are the most critical and impactful services provided by local government,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said. “We want our firefighters to have equipment that is reliable, effective and efficient, so our community has peace of mind knowing the men and women of Hall County Fire Rescue will be there when they need them.”

