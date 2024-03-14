Hall Co. business used customers’ credit cards without permission to steal thousands, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A business owner in Hall County is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his customers by making unauthorized charges to their credit cards.

In late January, Flowery Branch police say they received a report of unauthorized credit card charges made at Pallet Liquidations, located at 5540 Atlanta Highway in Flowery Branch.

The victim told police she gave her credit card to the owner of Pallet Liquidations, Jeffery Manders, 54, of Auburn, Georgia, and bought flooring from him in October 2023.

In the following weeks, she discovered that her credit card had been charged two other times for approximately $3,700 each time.

One of those two unauthorized charges was made by a credit card terminal at Half Price Outfitters, a second business operated by Manders at the same address.

Through their investigation, police located two other victims with similar complaints about unauthorized credit card transactions and six attempted unauthorized credit card transactions.

The two additional victims told police they had ordered flooring from the business in October of 2023 and paid for it, but never received the products they bought.

After their initial purchases, their cards were charged without authorization.

On March 11, investigators served a search warrant on Manders charging him with felony theft by deception, misdemeanor theft by deception, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, and six counts of attempted financial transaction card fraud.

