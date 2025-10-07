Groundbreaking ceremony held for new elementary school in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County School District marked a significant milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new World Language Academy Elementary School on Monday.

The original building on Winder Highway was demolished several weeks ago, paving the way for a new facility.

During the construction period, students are attending classes at Oakwood Elementary.

The ceremony featured performances by students and staff, including the National Anthem played on trumpet by WLA music teacher Alex Rodriguez and a moving performance by the school chorus. The East Hall High School Navy JROTC presented the colors, and WLA students led the pledge.

Students also participated in the official ‘turning of the dirt’ alongside Board Chairman Craig Herrington, school board members, Superintendent Will Schofield, and school staff.

The new school is set to open in the fall of 2027.

