‘Get this poison off the shelves:’ AG sends warning about new drug legally sold at gas stations

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is taking action against a new synthetic opioid known as 7-OH, which is highly addictive and has been linked to several hospitalizations and deaths.

7-OH, a powerful psychoactive compound derived from the kratom plant, is reported to be 13 times more potent than morphine, making it a significant public health concern. The drug is available in various forms, including gummies, pills, and liquids, and has been found on the shelves of several retailers in Georgia.

“We are staring down the barrel of the next wave of the opioid crisis,” Carr told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Recently, five middle school students in Walker County were hospitalized after ingesting gummies containing 7-OH, prompting a criminal investigation.

“If an adult got them, and kids got hold of them, and brought them to school, it’s possible there could be charges against that adult,” Sheriff Steve Wilson of Walker County said.

Health officials warn that high doses of 7-OH, especially when combined with other substances, can lead to severe health issues, including seizures, breathing problems, and even death.

Jordan Hussey, a drug addiction specialist, said withdrawal symptoms from 7-OH are similar to those experienced with heroin.

"These store owners have got to get this poison off the shelves. They can do it today. And we are going to work with the legislature to clarify what’s legal, what’s illicit," Carr said.

