Georgia woman taken to jail as part of drug trafficking investigation, found with meth, shotgun

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is in jail without bond after allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Hall County.

The sheriff’s office said Kernicia Trenae James was taken into custody on Monday at Ridgecrest Apartments.

Deputies said they learned James was allegedly selling narcotics out of her apartment and got a search warrant.

At her unit, investigators found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, over $18,000 in cash and a 12-gauge shotgun.

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Deputies said they also found drug paraphernalia in the apartment.

When they made contact with James, deputies also found two ounces of meth and $2,000 cash on her.

After seizing the drugs, and cash, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the overall 1,040 grams of meth was worth roughly $77,000 on the street.

James was charged with felony trafficking in meth and remains in custody without bond at the Hall County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said James’ arrest was part of a long-term investigation that also involved an FBI task force and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

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