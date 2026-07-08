Atlanta City Council approves $63M Delta lounge as unions demand fair pay for contractors

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved measures to invest multi-millions in a Delta One lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while union groups threatened the city with “shutting down the airport” over inaccurate pay.

The council approved a resolution 14-1 authorizing $63 million for a premium Delta Air Lines lounge in Concourse E at the airport. Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to sign it.

Before the vote, representatives from two unions – Professional Association of City Employees (PACE) and National Association of Government Employees (NAGE) – spoke during public comment on behalf of the employees contracted through Vector Group and SP+.

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Contractors, many of whom work at Hartsfield-Jackson, have not been paid properly, according to the representatives. The contractors have experienced delayed paychecks, missed pay periods, inaccurate pay stubs, inconsistent payroll records, missing tax forms, and more.

“These issues have created unnecessary financial hardship for employees who rely on timely and accurate pay,” NAGE representative Faith Brown said.

Union dues have not been paid since December 2025, but money has continued to be drawn from employee paychecks, Brown said.

Gina Pagnotta, vice president of PACE, asked the city to fire Vector Group and hire the employees directly.

Anna Avato, a national representative of PACE, spoke on behalf of 500 airport employees.

“If you park your car at the airport or take a shuttle bus at the airport, you are serviced by those folks,’ Avato said. “If your car breaks down and you need a jump and you’re at the airport, they take care of it… You do not get back and forth from your car to your terminal without touching those folks.”

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Avato said the lack of access to pay stubs has caused employees to lose housing. Some have been denied loans. Insurance premiums are not being paid, even though the money is being withdrawn from paychecks.

“They’ve gotten letters from insurance companies telling them that their premiums were not paid, and therefore their insurance has been canceled. People [tried to] use their insurance for lifesaving care, and it was denied,” Avato claimed

PACE has filed three unfair labor practice charges against Vector Group for failure to remit dues money deducted from employees.

“I do not know what they are doing, but they are embezzling the money – money that you guys paid them to provide a service,” Avato alleged in her comments.

Avato said PACE has spoken with Hughie Galbreath, senior airport director of Parking and Ground Transportation at Hartsfield-Jackson, the Department of Aviation, and Vector leadership “more times than I can count.”

“Now it’s your time. It’s your turn. We need help,” she said.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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