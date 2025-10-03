Georgia hospital system reports more than $7.8 billion in local, state economic impact

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Northeast Georgia Health System generated more than $7.8 billion in economic impacts for the state and its local communities.

That’s according to a report by the Georgia Hospital Association.

The report how NGHS’s four hospitals in Gainesville and Braselton, plus Barrow and Lumpkin counties, generated $7,649,017,607 in revenue and sustained more than 23,000 full-time jobs throughout the region and state, the health system said.

“NGHS has always been committed to being more than just a healthcare provider,” Matt Hanley, MD, president and CEO of NGHS, said in a statement. “We’re a partner in the growth, strength and health of this entire region.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to the economic impact, NGHS provided more than $76 million in charity care in 2023, offering financial assistance to those unable to afford their medical bills.

The GHA report also noted that NGMC had direct expenditures of over $2.1 billion in 2023, with economic multipliers used to model the impact of these expenditures on other sectors.

Habersham Medical Center, which became part of NGHS in mid-2023, generated over $200 million in revenue and sustained nearly 650 full-time jobs for the year.

The economic contributions of NGHS highlight its role as a significant driver of economic growth and healthcare support in the region, reinforcing its commitment to community health and development.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group