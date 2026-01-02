Georgia family fundraising after fire destroys house, three vehicles

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Dec. 30, 2025 fire in Hall County left a family of four without a home and three vehicles.

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the home on Topsail Ridge around 7:30 p.m., finding heavy fire conditions in and above the garage.

Firefighters continued to fight the flames as it spread into the attic above the garage, according to officials.

While the fire was knocked down when crews repositioned to the interior, three vehicles ended up in flames.

Now, the family of four, with two young children, is fundraising to replace what they lost.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to officials.

As of about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, more than three-times the fundraising goal had already been donated.

You can donate to the family through their GoFundMe.

