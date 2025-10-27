GBI investigating death in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Oakwood police in a death investigation in Hall County.
Neighbors told Channel 2 that police cars have been outside a home on Couch Road near Flowery Branch for hours on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for the GBI confirmed they were assisting in a death investigation, but would not provide any other details as the case is still active.
