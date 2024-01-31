Gainesville woman reported missing, may be in metro Atlanta

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.
Shelly Ann Melosci, 53, of Gainesville was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10:40 a.m.
She is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs around 140 lbs., and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be driving a black 2023 Lincoln Nautilus and may be around metro Atlanta.
Her Lincoln has a Georgia license plate with number ELV660 and a Florida State University license plate frame.
If you have information on her location, please call 911 or 770-536-8812.
