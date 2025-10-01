Gainesville teenager accused of assaulting family member, child molestation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville teenager is in jail without bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Sylas Ray Klingseisen, 18, was arrested on Sept. 27 after a relative of his alleged victim reported the crime to the sheriff’s office earlier in September.

During their investigation, HCSO determined Klingseisen allegedly molested the 14-year-old victim three times between December 2024 and July 2025 while at two different houses in Gainesville.

Klingseisen was charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of incest. No bond was awarded.

The Gainesville teenager will appear in court on Oct. 20 for a hearing, according to jail records.

