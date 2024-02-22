Gainesville teen molested girl, pointed a gun at her, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville teen was recently arrested after a child molestation investigation that began late last year.

On Friday, Feb. 16, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Daniel Hilario, 17 at HCSO headquarters.

According to their investigation, deputies say Hilario met the victim on social media in August.

Once, while giving her a ride in his truck, deputies say he pointed a gun at her.

They say he sexually abused the girl between 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 2 inside his truck while parked in a parking lot on Thompson Bridge Road.

The abuse was reported to deputies on Nov. 9 when the girl told a trusted adult.

Investigators have not released the age of the victim.

Hilario is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, felony aggravated assault, felony enticing a child for indecent purposes, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor pointing a gun or pistol at another, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and misdemeanor interference with custody.

Hilario was booked into the Hall County Jail and is being held without bond.

