Gainesville police welcome new therapy dog to comfort first responders and the public

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department has welcomed the newest member of its family, PJ, a comfort/therapy dog.

The department’s comfort dog program aims to improve officers, first responders, victims, witnesses, and the community’s well-being by having the animal provide emotional support by reducing stress and anxiety.

PJ is a 1-year-old purebred black lab, who was bred and assessed for her temperament and behavior by Rucker Dog Training.

The department says PJ is a “sweet girl” who loves people, physical attention, treats, and playing fetch.

When she’s not helping comfort first responders and the public, she goes home with her handler, Sgt. Danny Adames, where she gets to enjoy family life with his wife and kids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group