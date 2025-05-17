Gainesville police K9 dies suddenly while on duty

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Members of the Gainesville police department are mourning the death of a K9 officer.

The department said K9 Ryker died on Thursday due to a sudden medical condition while on duty.

Ryker joined the department in October 2021. He was a dual-purpose K9, “certified in police utility and narcotics detection.”

Gainesville police said K9 Ryker worked with his partner, Officer Quick, to arrest countless criminals.

“Ryker was more than a dog, he was a dedicated officer of this agency and a loyal friend. He will truly be missed,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a post on Facebook.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group