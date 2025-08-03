Hall County

Gainesville police department mourns death of retired K9 officer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are mourning the death of a retired K9 officer.

K9 Rex died on Tuesday. Following his retirement from the department, police say he went on to live a happy life with his handler and family.

They say his retirement life was full of outdoor adventures and enjoying time with his best friend, his handler.

Most Read