Gainesville police department mourns death of retired K9 officer

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are mourning the death of a retired K9 officer.

K9 Rex died on Tuesday. Following his retirement from the department, police say he went on to live a happy life with his handler and family.

They say his retirement life was full of outdoor adventures and enjoying time with his best friend, his handler.

