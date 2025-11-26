Gainesville High School could take legal action to reverse football players’ suspensions

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The fight to reverse the decision to suspend dozens of Gainesville High School football players from this Friday’s game is not over.

“We’re in the process of dealing with our school system’s attorneys and seeing what our options are,” said Adam Lindsey, Athletic Director for Gainesville City Schools.

Lindsey was part of a virtual hearing Tuesday in which the Georgia High School Association upheld a decision to suspend 35 of 39 Gainesville players after a fight broke out on the field during a game against Brunswick High School.

“One of their receivers coming downfield grabbed the helmet of one of our guys, ripped it off, punched him. We had another one of our players that tried to get in between them to try to diffuse the situation. He grabbed his helmet, ripped it off and punched him twice. Then, out of nowhere, they had a lineman that came down field 50 yards and speared our guy,” Lindsey said.

The GHSA Board of Trustees reversed the decision to suspend the two Gainesville players who were punched.

RELATED STORIES:

They also reversed the decision to suspend two defensive players who were on the other end of the field when players rushed it.

The GHSA said rules mandate that all players who leave the bench during a game must miss the next game, even if it is part of the upcoming playoffs.

“They kept saying, ‘Well, if you step on the field, you’re ejected.’ And I tell you, I have been through the white book front and back, you know, 700 times at this point,” Lindsey said. “That rule is not written anywhere in the GSHA Constitution.”

He said the rule states that teams can face a fine for that.

“It does not say automatically ejected,” Lindsey argued.

Still, the board upheld its decision to suspend the remaining 35 players involved.

During that virtual hearing, Brunswick’s school leadership spoke up.

“This whole incident would not have happened if it wasn’t for two of our kids, and we’re here today because of a lack of discipline on our part,” Assistant Superintendent of Glynn County Schools Steve Waters said

He said one of the players ripped helmets off two Gainesville players and punched them, and another ran nearly 50 yards to tackle them.

He said it is possible that those two Brunswick players could face assault charges.

“We’ve got a lot of soul searching to do over the next few months,” Waters said.

Gainesville High School admitted during the meeting that four of its players did fight.

Lindsey said the district’s legal team could ask a judge to issue a temporary restraining order.

That could allow the team to play this Friday until a court can rule on the GHSA’s decision to suspend 35 players.

The decision by the GHSA means that Gainesville High School will have to play its next game without 35 of its players, impacting their performance as they head into the playoffs.

“Don’t take our high-stakes playoff game,” Lindsey said. “At the end of the day, these kids have been working all their lives to get to this point.”

Both teams must pay a $5,000 fine. Neither challenged that decision.

The GHSA suspended 41 Brunswick players from the first game of next season. It also banned the team from any postseason games next year.

Brunswick’s Principal Slade Turner wrote in a statement, “In addition to the sanctions and suspensions issued by the GHSA, Brunswick High School has initiated its own disciplinary process for the students involved. Those who committed the most serious sportsmanship violations will receive consequences in accordance with the Glynn County Code of Conduct, in addition to any penalties imposed by the GHSA.”

©2025 Cox Media Group