Gainesville copes with icy streets, bitter cold and restlessness

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In Hall County, a major route through the city of Gainesville was so icy, police shut it down in both directions.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was live for Channel 2 Action News at the corner of EE Butler Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a street the city called a “solid sheet of ice.”

On a Saturday night on the Gainesville Square, even in the midst of the season’s biggest snowstorm, if you’re open, they will come.

“I’m hungry! I was tired of being at home,” Eric and Mariana Vargas said.

It seems like everybody was. By day the square boasted a big crowd, walking the dogs, playing in the snow and getting a drink or two.

“It’s a great day to get out and see what’s open and have a little fun. But be careful out on the roads,” Lydia Sartain said.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews were out in full force, trying to stay ahead of the three-plus inches that fell over most of Hall County.

After dark, things got a bit too treacherous along EE Butler Parkway. It turned into an ice rink. Police shut it down in both directions.

Back on the square, Oscar Alvizo, in a wind chill of 8 degrees, went for a walk.

“Oh, I needed my steps in today, ha, ha!” Alvizo said.

A few steps over at the Stag Chophouse, patrons looked very comfortable enjoying a hot meal. Eric and Mariana Vargas weren’t surprised the restaurant was open.

Meantime over at EE Butler and MLK Boulevard, the road was shut down for nearly 90 minutes, but is now safe enough to travel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group