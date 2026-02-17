Fraudster posing as federal official takes $50,000 from victim, metro Atlanta officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to beware of fraudsters who are posing as FBI agents and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation officials to trick people into compromising their online security.

Officials say residents were deceived in two incidents last week. In one case, a victim lost more than $50,000.

Property crimes investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit said the victims received messages with links to what they believe to be their banks.

When the victims clicked on the fake link, the fraudster called them, claimed to be investigating bank fraud and told them that they needed their help in tracking down bank tellers involved in illegal activity.

SIU Staff Sgt. Scott Buffington said the fraudsters, through their knowledge of bank operations. convince victims they can help in the investigation.

“Once they click on that link, the scammer has access to the victim’s phone or computer. If the victim has online banking, then the scammer often is successful in getting account numbers and convincing the victim to withdraw money and sent it to the criminals,” he said.

In addition to the victim who lost $50,000 to the scheme, another victim had gone to the bank to withdraw $30,000. But the sheriff’s office said the bank recognized the scheme and was able to put a stop to it.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it is not releasing additional details in the cases, which are under investigation.

Investigators said people should take the following precautions to avoid becoming victims:

Don’t click suspicious links on computers, tablets or phones.

Don’t answer calls from unknown phone numbers.

Report suspected fraudulent activity to your bank.

Contact law enforcement if you have been victimized.

